TIRANA, June 8 Albania's consumer price inflation fell to 0.7 percent year-on-year in May 2016 from 1.8 percent in May 2015, and remained below zero on a monthly basis for the second month, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday. The month on month figure, of -1.2 percent, was weighed down by falling prices of food and alcoholic drinks, mainly prices in the subgroup of "vegetables including potatoes", which fell by 18.4 percent. Albanian CPI May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Month-on-month -1.2 -0.4 -1.6 Year-on-year 0.7 0.3 1.8 NOTE: The Central Bank, the Bank of Albania, expects inflation to hover around 1.9 percent in 2016 and to return to its target of 3 percent by the end of 2018. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams)