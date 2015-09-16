* Albania preparing new bankruptcy law to tackle bad loans

TIRANA, Sept 16 Albania's government and central bank on Wednesday promised banks, averse to lending due to the high ratio of bad loans on their books, that they would help simplify and speed up the loan collection and closure process so they can lend more.

Prime Minister Edi Rama vowed to "free the banks from the claws of a corrupt judiciary", which he blamed for delaying the process of declaring collateral the property of the banks, thereby enabling them to write off the related loans.

Bad loans came down to 21 percent of total lending in July from 25 percent earlier this year, mostly as a result of clearing banks' books of 11 billion leke ($89 million) in soured loans in the first half of 2015, Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko said.

The Justice Ministry has drafted a new bankruptcy law and sent it to banks for their suggestions on Wednesday.

"Soon we shall take to parliament the law on bankruptcy, ready changes in the civil procedure code and the registration of real estate," Rama told a meeting of Albania's 16 banks.

"We are absolutely sure that if we cut this Gordian knot created between the banks and corrupt judiciary nothing can stop us from aiming at higher economic growth," Rama added.

Rama said it was high time to make it impossible for defaulting businesses to block the process of having their collateral handed to banks by paying judges off with money that came from the banks.

The high level of bad loans has not affected the stability of the banking system, Sejko said, but caused banks to perceive higher risks. It also scares potential foreign investors in the NATO member Balkan country, which hopes to join the European Union.

Unlike Rama, who has made reforming the judiciary a key plank of his reforms, Sejko blamed the judiciary's lack of experience and capacity for ruling on cases of debt collection as well as unclear and incomplete legal definitions.

"The bankruptcy law .. marks a unique opportunity to make the process of the solution of financial obligations more applicable, foreseeable and efficient," Sejko said. ($1 = 123.4500 leke) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)