* Albania to sell state oil firm this year-PM
* Investors will be offered new exploration blocks
* Albania says has 40 million tonnes of easily extractable
oil
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, March 17 Albania wants to try again to
privatise its state oil company this year, and will soon begin
offering its blocks for oil and gas exploration, Prime Minister
Edi Rama said on Tuesday.
The previous Democratic Party government, which Rama's
Socialist-led coalition ousted in June 2013, cancelled the sale
two years ago to a private buyer.
"We will end the long-drawn process of the privatisation of
the state-owned Albpetrol company this year," Rama said.
"Since the very first day, it was clear to us Albpetrol was
an anachronism and a hybrid that could not meet the challenges
of the future," he told oil executives.
His audience included representatives of Shell, already
active in Albania, Exxon Mobil, BP, Italy's Eni
, Austria's OMV and Croatia's INA.
Albpetrol is an upstream company only, having sold its oil
refinery four years ago.
Wooing investors, Rama said the government was determined to
"secure a favourable regime for the exploration and development
of oil and gas", including stabilizing fiscal clauses for the
duration of contracts.
Oil and gas reserves are estimated to amount to 400 million
tonnes, of which 40 million are easily extractable, Energy
Minister Damian Gjiknuri said.
Thirteen onshore and offshore blocks can be explored for oil
and gas, Rama and Gjiknuri said. "Very soon we shall start
procedures to give the first three blocks for exploration to
interested companies," Gjiknuri said.
Albanian law offered attractive fiscal terms during the
exploration period, exempting companies from paying Value Added
Tax, extending the research period from 5 to 7 years and the
production time from 25 to 30 years, Gjiknuri said.
Shell and Calgary, Canada-based Petromanas Energy
Inc already operate a well offshore Albania and have
said test flows found oil and gas, but are yet to establish its
production capacity.
The well is across the Adriatic Sea from Italy's offshore
Val d'Agri field which pumps around 85,000 barrels per day.
(Editing by William Hardy)