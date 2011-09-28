TIRANA, Sept 28 Canada's Petromanas Energy
Inc. agreed with Albania on Wednesday to drill three oil
wells next year, one in a previously unexplored area in northern
Albania near Shkoder, Albania's National Resources agency said.
"Three wells will be drilled under the agreed programme by
Petromanas with the intention to extract oil," the agency said.
A study had shown the three locations could become a source
of oil, the agency said, after drilling by Western companies
over the last two decades since Albania ended communism failed
to find commercial quantities.
Malfor Nuri, general manager for Albania, said Petromanas
would drill near Shkoder, at Elbasan in central Albania and
farther down south near Berat, where Occidental Petroleum
has drilled in the past.
Petromanas says it is focused on exploring and developing
assets in Albania that "possess world-class resource potential"
and its acreage lies "within a proven hydrocarbon system".
