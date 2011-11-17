TIRANA Nov 17 Albania's government and
the opposition agreed on Thursday to work together on electoral
reform after a lengthy dispute over alleged fraud had stalled
the country's drive to join the European Union.
The opposition Socialist Party had accused the Democratic
Party of Prime Minister Sali Berisha of manipulating votes in
the last election - an accusation it denied - and had refused to
participate in parliament.
After strong pressure from the EU and the United States, the
two parties agreed to work together on an electoral reform which
will incorporate around 50 recommendations by the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
They also agreed that major laws, which require cross-party
consensus, could be passed by a three-fifths majority.
"These developments ... constitute decisive steps towards
the normalisation of political relations in the country and are
expected to mark the end of the political stalemate," the EU's
Enlargement Commissioner tefan Füle said.
Because of the dispute, Albania had been rejected twice for
the status of EU candidate, which requires there to be a
functioning democracy.
"These are important elements of Albania's renewed efforts
to move ahead on key reforms and to fulfil the twelve key
priorities set out in the 2010 Commission Opinion on the
country's EU membership application," Fule added.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Myra MacDonald)