TIRANA Feb 22 The Albanian government is considering adjusting spending in its budget to be able to pay for imports of power if low water reserves force the shutdown of its hydroelectric stations, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Salix Bertha said that rain in recent days was not enough to lift the reserves of three communist-era stations on the Drink River much above the levels where the plants may need to be shut down. They supply almost all of Albania's power.

"We are ready to take the budget to parliament for all the necessary cuts in spending to make sure that power, which we consider equally important to bread, water and medicines, is provided," Bertha told the weekly government meeting.

The situation is set to change for the better in spring with the melting of heavy snow, which is as deep as two metres in northern Albania.

"These months have been the most difficult months in the history of the country for the power system," Bertha said, adding the government had used its contingency fund to buy power. He did not say by how much the budget might be cut.

An icy cold winter has caused demand to surge as high as 26 million kilowatt hours a day, with domestic output accounting for less than half. Some Balkan power exporters cut exports to cope with demand at home.

Remote villages blocked by snow are still without power because of technical problems, and power distributor CEZ Shperndarje, a unit of Czech utility CEZ, has been forced at times to cut power to stop the grid from collapsing.

Energy Minister Nasip Naco has said the government may cut investments in roads to raise the money for power purchases if necessary. He also said a power plant, which runs on diesel, in Vlore might also be put to work despite its high costs.

Earlier Albania's cash-strapped state-owned power corporation KESH received government authorisation in December to borrow 4.5 billion lek (32.6 million euros) to import power. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jane Baird)