TIRANA Feb 12 Albania has signed an agreement
to sell four small, profitable hydroelectric power plants to
Turkish steelmaker Kurum, which will provide it with a stable
source of power, the government said on Tuesday.
"The contracts will be sent for approval to the Council of
Ministers, the other respective agencies and finally to
parliament," the ministry said in a statement.
The sale of the plants, two on the northern Mat River and
two on the southern Bistrica River, is the only successful
privatisation this year after the Energy Ministry invalidated an
offer by Albanian-U.S. Vetro Energy to buy the state oil
company.
Albania will deduct a sum for unreturned value-added tax
from the agreed price of 109.5 million euros ($147.4 million)
and will continue to cover payments on a loan for the renovation
of the two plants on the Bistrica River.
One of Albania's biggest consumers of electricity for its
electric arc furnaces to melt scrap, Kurum had sought an
independent power supply for nine years because of chronic power
shortages in the former communist Balkan nation.
($1 = 0.7427 euros)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Jane Baird)