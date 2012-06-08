* Parties trade blame, resist EU pressure for compromise
* Election crucial to Albanian hopes of EU candidacy
* Political confrontation delaying reforms, budget cuts
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, June 8 Albanian lawmakers failed for the
third time on Friday to elect a new national president as the
government and opposition resisted EU pressure to bury their
rivalry and agree on a compromise candidate.
The West is pressing the Balkan country, a NATO member, to
ease political tensions that culminated in fatal street violence
last year before the European Union makes Albania an official
candidate for membership of the bloc.
But parliament failed at the third time of asking to elect a
new president with a three-fifths majority of votes, a process
that is designed to reflect national unity around the largely
ceremonial presidency.
The next round of a maximum five requires a simple majority
of 71 votes, meaning the Democrat-led government of Prime
Minister Sali Berisha that controls a majority in parliament
could now push through any candidate.
It had backed judge Xhezair Zaganjori, who the opposition
Socialists dismissed as a puppet, but on Friday he withdrew his
candidacy from the fourth vote putting the onus on the
government to pick a new consensus candidate.
Pushing through a nominee not liked by the opposition would
do little to dispel the atmosphere of bitter political
confrontation, which has slowed reforms required for the
impoverished country of 2.8 million people to make progress
towards its goal of joining the EU.
It has been refused official candidate status twice in the
past two years. Efforts to elect a president have also already
delayed work on new budget cuts.
Parliament will convene again on Monday
RIVALRY, ANARCHY
"The failure bears the name of the leader of the majority,
yours personally Mr Berisha, because you did not try for a
single moment to work towards a consensus solution," Gramoz
Ruci, parliamentary leader of the opposition Socialist Party,
told the assembly.
Berisha accused the Socialists of "dogma and cheating",
saying their leader, Edi Rama, had torpedoed attempts to forge a
compromise with a newspaper editorial in which he called for
Albania to mark Independence Day on Nov 28 with Berisha "sent
away" from office.
"He has only one main goal, to block (EU candidate) status,"
Berisha said of Rama. Both sides, however, indicated they would
continue to seek a compromise.
Since the end of communist rule in 1990, Albania has been
riven by fierce political rivalry and sometimes anarchy on the
streets.
EU enlargement director Stefano Saninno visited Tirana on
Thursday and met political leaders and EU ambassadors. The
ambassadors attended Friday's parliamentary session.
U.S. Ambassador Alexander Arvizu was also present, but left
before the third-round voting session ended without a vote.
Berisha said Zaganjori represented a compromise because
unlike his previous choices for president the judge was not a
senior member of ruling Democrats.
"I am no longer a candidate for the fourth round. The
opposition does not trust me and it could find fault with every
initiative of mine," Zaganjori said in a televised interview
after parliament's session.
Though a largely ceremonial figure, the president has the
power to hold up legislation and appoints Albania's prosecutor
general and the head of the secret service.
