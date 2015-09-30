NEW YORK, Sept 29 Albania's tax collection rate is among the lowest in the world, but that is not stopping it from issuing a new Eurobond of between 300 million to 500 million euros ($338 million to $563 million), Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday.

Rama, in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings, confirmed Albania will issue a bond. Albanian Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani has said the government was only considering a sale while visiting European investors this week.

"We have a Eurobond that is maturing so we decided to go into the markets. Yes, we hope we will get a good response, although the times are not the best," Rama said, referring to volatile global financial markets.

Albania's 27 percent tax collection rate is an improvement, Rama said, from 23 percent two years ago. The government launched a campaign against tax evasion, but Rama dismissed concerns over Albania's ability to repay debt.

"This should be a concern of the government and the people of Albania, not of investors because for investors this doesn't make any difference," he said.

He reiterated 2015 economic growth forecasts of between 2.7 percent to 3 percent. Foreign direct investment is up 2.7 percent in the first half of 2015 versus the same period in 2014.

Declining oil and mineral prices, a growing source of revenue, rather than just poor tax collection, were behind government spending cuts this month, Rama said.

OIL CONCESSIONS

Onshore oil drilling is expected to boost government coffers. In August the government picked a venture led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and a company owned by Israel's Delek Group Ltd for exploration.

"They will get the contract and then based upon the balance between investment and gains.... they pay 50 percent of gains, only when they have reached this famous "R" Factor," Rama said.

An R-factor is the ratio of cumulative receipts from the sale of petroleum to cumulative expenditures.

Rama said oil revenue and expectations an investment of between $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion in a special economic zone near the port of Durres will bring 30,000 new jobs.

REFUGEES

One area of concern, and potential budget strain, are the migrants streaming into Europe from conflict zones in Syria, North Africa, and Afghanistan. While Albania is not affected now, Rama is talking with the UN.

"There is a very high possibility that with the winter time and the difficulties now... they might move to another channel. You will not find us unprepared, but also depends on the density of the flow of refugees." ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)