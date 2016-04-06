* Albania cuts rate to new low as inflation slumps

* Bank promises monetary stimulus in 2016

* Bank narrows interest rate band in inter-bank market (Adds governor's quotes, background)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, April 6 Albania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point to a record low 1.50 percent on Wednesday to spur lending as inflation slumps, and it promised more stimulus throughout 2016.

The Central Bank said it acted after the rapid fall of inflation in the first two months of 2016, with annual consumer prices inflation falling to 0.2 percent in February 2016, the lowest ever rate according to the Institute of Statistics.

"By easing again, the monetary policy aims to give an additional impulse to economic activity by stimulating internal demand and improving its support with bank loans," Central Bank governor Gent Sejko told reporters after its supervisory board meeting.

The Central Bank cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in February to stimulate lending after having brought the rate down from 6.25 percent in end-2008.

"The Bank of Albania... stands ready to ease again the monetary policy should the disinflationary supply shocks damage the stability of prices over the medium term," Sejko said.

"Monetary stimulus will not weaken along 2016," he added.

Stronger economic activity was expected to increase domestic inflationary pressures, compensating disinflationary tendencies from outside, Sejko said.

The inflation slump over January and February came from low fuel and food prices and the bank did not see the real sector of the economy signalling a fall in aggregate demand.

Saying the supply shocks would be temporary, the bank admitted disinflationary pressures will keep inflation at low rates for some months, forcing the bank to lower its forecast for inflation in 2016 from 2.3 percent to 1.9 percent.

Inflation is expected to reach its target of 3 percent in the second quarter of 2018 as the Albanian economy performs better although it performs now below par and there was little pressure for wage increases and production costs, Sejko said.

The bank said it had narrowed the interest rate corridor in the inter-bank market by one percentage point, from 3.5 to 2.5 percent. The new interest rate for deposits would be 0.25 percent and the one-day lending rate would be 2.75 percent.

"The changes target the terms under which the Bank of Albania trades liquidity with commercial banks. They aim to reduce the interest rates fluctuations in the inter-bank market and help transmit our stimulative monetary policy," he said. (Reporting Benet Koleka, Editing by Richard Balmforth)