* Cbank says rates low enough to support economy

* Inflation below target range at 2.7 pct

* GDP growth slashed by fallout from euro zone debt crisis (Adds quote, background)

TIRANA, Oct 31 Albania's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low 4 percent for a third straight month on Wednesday, saying borrowing costs were low enough to support the economy.

The Balkan nation has seen its growth rates of around 6 percent over the last decade slashed by the spillover effects of the euro zone debt crisis, with the country's main trade partners and investors - Greece and Italy - at the eye of the storm.

The two countries are home to a 1-million-strong Albanian migrant community, whose remittances back home have dropped.

The government forecasts 3 percent economic growth this year, far higher than the 0.5 percent projected by the International Monetary Fund and 0.6 percent seen by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"The current monetary conditions are adequate to support the central bank's inflation objectives in the medium term," central bank Governor Ardian Fullani told reporters after the bank's monthly policy meeting.

Annual inflation was at 2.7 percent, just below the central bank's target of around 3 percent at end-year, he said.

"Keeping the interest rate at its minimal historical level offers a suitable stimulus to promote internal demand and back economic growth in the country," said Fullani.

The bank cut its benchmark rate by 125 basis points between last September and July to shore up its economy. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Fenton)