TIRANA Nov 27 Albania's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 4 percent for
the fourth month running on Tuesday, saying the economy did not
need more stimulus.
"Monetary conditions are suitable to secure the inflation
target for the medium term," central bank governor Ardian
Fullani told reporters. "The conditions also offer the necessary
stimulus to support internal demand."
The bank cut its benchmark rate by 125 basis points between
September 2011 and July to shore up Albania's economy.
About 30 percent of what Albanian banks lend is in the local
lek currency while the rest is mostly in euros.
Unlike its Balkan neighbours, Albania has avoided recession
but growth rates of around 5.4 percent over the last decade
until 2009 have been halved.
Consumer prices fell slightly year-on-year in October to 2.4
percent, down from 2.6 percent in September, the central bank
said.
The bank is targeting inflation of about 3 percent at the
end of 2012.
Prices rose slightly in October for the third month in a
row, after a four-month-long drop in month-on-month inflation
from March to July.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and
Catherine Evans)