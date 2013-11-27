TIRANA Nov 27 Albania's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate to a fresh record low of 3.25 percent on
Wednesday, trying to stimulate the Balkan country's sluggish
economy.
The rate previously stood at 3.5 percent.
"Reducing the base interest rate reflects our projections
for low inflation in the coming period as a result of slow
economic growth, and at the same time falling pressures on
inflation from other economies," Governor Ardian Fullani told
reporters.
"The cut reinforces monetary stimulus in the economy and
creates more suitable measures for achieving the inflation goal
for the medium term," he said after the bank's monthly meeting.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Matt Robinson)