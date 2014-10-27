* Albania central bank keeps interest rates on hold

* Says could cut rate further to hit inflation target

TIRANA Oct 28 Albania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at the record low of 2.5 percent on Monday, promising to keep it low for several quarters and possibly reduce the rate further to hit its 2-4 percent inflation target.

Annual inflation was 1.7 percent in the third quarter after it rose in July and August and fell in September, the bank said.

"We believe that achieving the inflation target for the medium term will require us to maintain relaxed monetary conditions for several quarters," the bank said after its policy meeting.

The bank cited mounting economic insecurity since the second quarter. Gross domestic product fell 0.6 percent year on year in the second quarter after an uninterrupted period of growth, though the bank said it expected the slowdown to be temporary.

"Our forecasts and preliminary data suggest positive economic growth in the third quarter, backed by the rise of private demand," the bank said, noting that it expects a gradual return of inflation to the target over the medium term.

However, it added: "An observation of a sizeable deviation on the downside of expected developments in the economy would require a further easing of monetary policy." (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by David Goodman)