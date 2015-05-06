* Albania central bank holds rates at record-low 2 pct
* Bank promises to maintain stimulus policy
(Adds governor's statement, quotes)
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, May 6 Albania's central bank left its
benchmark interest rate at a record low 2 percent on Wednesday
and said its monetary policy would continue to provide economic
stimulus for several quarters.
"The Supervisory Board thinks the current monetary
conditions are consistent with the goal of price stability and
that monetary policy will continue to remain stimulative for
some quarters," Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko told reporters.
Rising food prices pushed average annual inflation to 1.9
percent in the first quarter of 2015, higher than the previous
quarter and more than the central bank had forecast. It was
still well below the central bank's target of 3 percent for
2015, though.
In line with the improvement of the economy, inflation is
expected to rise gradually over 2015 and beyond, Sejko said.
Albania's gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent in 2014.
"Inflation is expected to fluctuate around an average level
of 2.2 percent after four quarters and return later to its
objective within a three-year horizon," Sejko said.
The bank's stimulative monetary policy, government financing
of the budget deficit with foreign loans and a strategy for
tackling bad loans should improve financing conditions during
2015, Sejko said.
Lending was expanding slowly, he said, although the banking
system was well-capitalized, liquid and profitable. Low demand
for loans and conservative policies at banks accounted for the
slow pace lending.
Sejko offered few new details on a programme to be
introduced in autumn to tackle bad loans, which are now down to
22.8 from 25 percent of total lending two months ago. But he
said the programme should "relieve the books of the banks and
improve their approach to lending."
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Larry King)