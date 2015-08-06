BRIEF-Icade signs framework agreement with Latecoere to deliver headquarters in 2019
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse
TIRANA Aug 6 Albania's central bank held its benchmark repo rate on Thursday to the record low of 2 percent, the central bank said in a statement after the its board reviewed monetary policy.
Annual inflation in June was 1.4 percent, below the central bank's target of 3 percent for 2015. The central bank last shaved off a quarter of a percentage point from the interest rate for the lek currency in January.
Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko will hold a news conference later on Thursday to speak about the decision.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds background, details)