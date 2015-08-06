* Central bank holds rate at record low

* To keep up stimulus until first half of 2016

* Greek impact could hurt growth in H2 2015 (Updates with governor's news conference)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Aug 6 Albania's central bank held its benchmark repo rate on Thursday at a record low 2 percent, and predicted its moves to stimulate the economy would stay in place at least until the first half of next year.

Central Bank Governor Gent Sejko said the economy grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, despite damage to agriculture from flooding in February, and predicted similar growth in the second quarter.

But he told a news conference: "The Supervisory Board believes the second part of the year might record slower rates of growth as a consequence of a possible negative impact from events in Greece."

The central bank has brought its main interest rate down through repeated cuts from 6.25 percent in 2009 to help the economy through years of slowdown and low inflation.

Sejko said inflation averaged 1.8 percent in the second quarter, below the central bank's 3 percent target for 2015, due to weak demand and low prices in world markets.

"Average inflation in 2015 is expected to fluctuate around 2 percent. Our forecasts suggest inflation will continue to rise during the next two years and return to our goal of 3 percent by the end of 2017," Sejko said after the Supervisory Board met.

He predicted economic growth this year would be stronger than last year's 1.89 percent, but would be probably lower than 3 percent, the figure initially forecast by the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

About 500,000 to 600,000 Albanians work in neighbouring Greece and it is Albania's second-biggest trading partner. The crisis there might temporarily reduce remittances but would have no effect on the banking system, Sejko said.

"Should developments there cause a strong and prolonged negative impact on the Albanian economy, the Bank of Albania possesses the right instruments and is ready to take all additional measures to achieve its goals," Sejko said.

"The Supervisory Board believes the existing levels of monetary stimulus will be maintained at least during the first half of 2016," he said. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)