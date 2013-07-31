TIRANA, July 31 Albania's central bank said on Wednesday it cut its benchmark interest rate for the lek to a record low of 3.5 percent from 3.75 percent on Wednesday.

The cut followed a 25 basis point cut in January. It will affect about 30 percent of lending, the rest of which is in euros. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by John Stonestreet)