* Albania cuts rate to fresh record low

* Central bank to maintain stimulative policy

* Governor sees IMF deal to add stimulus to economy (Adds background, quotes)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Feb 26 Albania's central bank cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 2.75 percent on Wednesday and said it would keep monetary policy loose to stimulate lending and spending.

Wednesday's cut from 3 percent followed two consecutive 25 basis point reductions aimed at spurring consumer demand after the government raised taxes in this year's budget.

"The central bank thinks the expected economic and financial developments will require the easing of monetary policy along the coming three-month periods," central bank governor Ardian Fullani told reporters.

Fullani said annual inflation in January dropped slightly to 1.7 percent versus the previous month as lower prices for unprocessed foods and a rise in domestic food output counterbalanced the effects of higher excise taxes.

The inflationary impact of the rise in excise tax appeared smaller than initially thought, Fullani added.

The central bank is targeting an inflation rate of around 3 percent for 2014. Fullani saw inflation at low levels this year as Albania's economic recovery remains sluggish.

"Under these circumstances, easing monetary conditions aims to create the right monetary stimuli to bring inflation back to target," Fullani said.

Announcing that the International Monetary Fund's board would approve on Friday a 300 million euro ($412.00 million) loan for Albania, Fullani hailed it as a "good omen".

The IMF had demanded that bad loans, which amount to a quarter of total lending by banks, be struck from the books. It also asked the government to improve the liquidation of collateral and ensure debts to the private sector were paid.

"We think these three changes will provide a new stimulus and I would say it is the best stimulus which could be given to the Albanian economy, and it will have an effect on the country's economic growth," Fullani added. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans)