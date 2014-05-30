BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
TIRANA May 30 The Albanian central bank cut its key benchmark rate to a record low of 2.5 pct from 2.75 on Friday, the bank said in a statement ahead of a news conference by governor Ardian Fullani.
Friday's cut of 25 basis points followed a similar reduction in February, but the moves have done little to revive lending to a sluggish economy expected to grow 2.1 percent in 2014.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by a cumulative 275 basis points since mid-2011. Annual inflation in April was 1.7 percent. Albania's central bank has targeted an inflation rate in the 2 to 4 percent band. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 21 march 2017
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.