TIRANA, June 25 Albania's central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday, saying that level would help inflation return to its 3 percent target.

"The Board thinks the gradual transmission of the previous cuts of the basic interest rate in the financial markets will create the suitable monetary conditions to secure a return of inflation to its target in the medium-term," the bank said.

Albania cut its main rate by 25 basis points last month. The annual inflation rate in May was 1.6 percent. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Andrew Heavens)