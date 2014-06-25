TIRANA, June 25 Albania's central bank held its
benchmark rate at a record low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday,
saying that level would help inflation return to its 3 percent
target.
"The Board thinks the gradual transmission of the previous
cuts of the basic interest rate in the financial markets will
create the suitable monetary conditions to secure a return of
inflation to its target in the medium-term," the bank said.
Albania cut its main rate by 25 basis points last month. The
annual inflation rate in May was 1.6 percent.
