TIRANA Dec 18 Albania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 2.25 percent on Thursday, the bank said after its supervisory board meeting.

The bank cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in November, the third such reduction this year, bringing the rate to its lowest ever in an effort to spur demand and lending and help sluggish growth.

Year-on-year inflation in November was 1.7 percent, below the lower end of the 2 to 4 percent band, or around 3 percent, that the central bank was targeting for end-2013.

The bank will supply details on its decision in two hours.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)