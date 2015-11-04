* Albania central bank cuts rate to record low of 1.75 pct

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Nov 4 Albania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of percentage point to a record low 1.75 percent on Wednesday to "strengthen the lending channel" and spur demand.

The bank, which has brought the rate down from 6.5 percent at end-2008, also promised to apply a relaxed monetary policy throughout 2016. Its last cut was to 2 percent in January.

"A fresh monetary impulse will back consumption, investments and lending activity," central bank governor Gent Sejko told reporters after the bank's supervisory board meeting, announcing the first cut since he took over in February.

"The supervisory board believes that meeting the goals of the Bank of Albania requires an increase of the monetary stimulus and maintaining a stimulative policy for a longer period than we earlier thought," Sejko added.

The bank had promised to keep monetary policy easy until early 2016, but said growth and lending were below expectations even though the economy grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter and is expected to expand at the same rate in the second half of 2015.

Thanks to the stimulus, lending in the Albanian lek currency had kept growing at the annual rate of 5.2 percent in August, Sejko said, accounting now for 41 percent of total lending. The rest is in hard currency, mainly euros.

Average inflation in the third quarter was 1.8 percent, below the bank's target of 3 percent for inflation in 2015. Sejko said inflation in 2015 was expected to be around 2 percent and to rise slightly to 2.2 percent in 2016.

"Inflation is expected to increase and return to our target of 3 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The gradual growth of the economy will be the main force to help inflation return to its objective," he added.

The supervisory board also warned the two-year-old government of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama not to regard monetary stimulus as a substitute for reforms rather than a way of buying time and space for such changes.

Sejko said reforms should aim to improve the business climate, increase productivity and competition, attract foreign and domestic investment and foster the Adriatic state's economic and financial stability. (Editing by Catherine Evans)