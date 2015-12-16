* Albanian central bank holds rate at record low

* Will maintain policy to stimulate economy next year

* Inflation to return to 3 pct target in early 2018 (Adds governor's quotes, background)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, Dec 16 Albania's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday and signalled there may be more policy support for boosting lending and growth next year.

The bank cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in early November following a similar cut in January, having whittled it down from 6.5 percent at the end of the 2008.

"Keeping unchanged the base interest rate at today's meeting creates more space for the full transmission of the monetary stimulus given along 2015 in the financial markets and the economy," Central Bank governor Gent Sejko told reporters.

Repeating his comment from last month, Sejko said "monetary policy will be stimulative throughout the year 2016".

Annual inflation in October and November was 2.1 percent, below the bank's target for inflation of 3 percent at end-2015.

"The Bank of Albania thinks a negative output gap and low prices in world markets will continue to be present over a medium term horizon and their diminishing effect on inflation will compensate for the increasing effect of food prices," Sejko said.

Average annual inflation in 2016 is seen fluctuating around 2.3 percent, and will follow a rising trend to return to the 3 percent target in the beginning of 2018, Sejko added.

Albania's 2016 budget backs growth of 3.4 percent, up from around 2.5 percent expected this year, but still half of what it used to be from 2000 until 2008, when it felt the effects of the crises of its partners Italy and Greece.

Over the past two months, the financial markets appeared liquid, the banking system was healthy and interest rates charged by banks were moving lower, Sejko said.

"These tendencies are expected to get stronger during 2016, reflecting our monetary policy and the significant reduction of public borrowing in the domestic market," he added.

Excluding the effect from the write-off of bad loans, the annual rate of lending growth rose from 0.9 percent in September to 1.8 percent in October. The loans went mainly to businesses. (Editing by Alison Williams)