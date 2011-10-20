(Recasts with fresh quotes, adds search resumes.)
TIRANA Oct 20 Eight sailors were lost at sea
after a Turkish merchant ship collided with a passenger ferry
off the coast of Albania on Thursday, Albanian and Turkish
officials said.
"We have found only life jackets and the ship's safety
boat," the Albanian coastguard's deputy commander, Artur
Mecollari, told Reuters by phone. "The collision right in the
middle of the ship has been fatal. It sunk in nine minutes."
The ship's captain and his deputy were rescued by the ferry.
The "Reina 1", a Turkish-owned ship carrying a Maltese flag,
collided with the Turkish-flagged "Ankara" ferry 22 miles off
Durres port early on Thursday. There were no reports of injuries
among the ferry's 189 passengers and 46 crew were hurt.
The Reina 1, carrying 3,100 tonnes of aluminium, was heading
from Russia's Novorossiysk to Montenegro's port of Bar. The
Ankara car ferry was sailing from Durres to Italy's Bari, the
Turkish Maritime Undersecretariat said in a statement.
Deputy captain Ahmet Soyturk said the Ankara ferry hit his
small ship and he had started the sirens after the collision.
"The ship stopped for a moment, then sank in a short time. I
saw five crew members on the ship, compressed air came out as we
were sinking," Soyturk said from his hospital bed.
"Everything happened suddenly. I hope our friends survive.
About three, four crew members must have got out of the ship. I
hope they are found," he added.
An Albanian coastguard ship as well as port rescue boats, an
Italian vessel of the Guardia di Finanza and an Albanian army
helicopter were deployed in the rescue mission.
A mew search mission was launched in the afternoon.
Around midday, the Ankara ferry resumed its journey. The
incident will be investigated either by Malta or Turkey because
it occurred in international waters.
Albanian Transport Minister Sokol Olldashi said neither of
the ships had strayed from their approved route.
"We believe the tragedy came as a result of human error, but
this is not yet final," Olldashi told parliament.
