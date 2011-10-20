(Recasts with fresh quotes, adds search resumes.)

TIRANA Oct 20 Eight sailors were lost at sea after a Turkish merchant ship collided with a passenger ferry off the coast of Albania on Thursday, Albanian and Turkish officials said.

"We have found only life jackets and the ship's safety boat," the Albanian coastguard's deputy commander, Artur Mecollari, told Reuters by phone. "The collision right in the middle of the ship has been fatal. It sunk in nine minutes."

The ship's captain and his deputy were rescued by the ferry.

The "Reina 1", a Turkish-owned ship carrying a Maltese flag, collided with the Turkish-flagged "Ankara" ferry 22 miles off Durres port early on Thursday. There were no reports of injuries among the ferry's 189 passengers and 46 crew were hurt.

The Reina 1, carrying 3,100 tonnes of aluminium, was heading from Russia's Novorossiysk to Montenegro's port of Bar. The Ankara car ferry was sailing from Durres to Italy's Bari, the Turkish Maritime Undersecretariat said in a statement.

Deputy captain Ahmet Soyturk said the Ankara ferry hit his small ship and he had started the sirens after the collision.

"The ship stopped for a moment, then sank in a short time. I saw five crew members on the ship, compressed air came out as we were sinking," Soyturk said from his hospital bed.

"Everything happened suddenly. I hope our friends survive. About three, four crew members must have got out of the ship. I hope they are found," he added.

An Albanian coastguard ship as well as port rescue boats, an Italian vessel of the Guardia di Finanza and an Albanian army helicopter were deployed in the rescue mission.

A mew search mission was launched in the afternoon.

Around midday, the Ankara ferry resumed its journey. The incident will be investigated either by Malta or Turkey because it occurred in international waters.

Albanian Transport Minister Sokol Olldashi said neither of the ships had strayed from their approved route.

"We believe the tragedy came as a result of human error, but this is not yet final," Olldashi told parliament. (Reporting By Benet Koleka and Ece Toksabay, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)