* Albania seeks bids for tax system upgrade

* New system to report sales in real time

* Unspecified reward if system ups tax collection by 11 percent

TIRANA, Jan 20 Cash-strapped Albania is searching for a company that can modernise its outdated tax system, officials said Wednesday, in the hopes of boosting revenues and plugging holes in the national budget.

The appeal comes four months after budget shortfalls forced the government to cut spending and crack down on tax evasion, revealing untimely and incorrect sales reports, false sale receipts and the system's inability to track goods.

Despite the campaign, total revenue for the first 11 months of 2015 was 4.2 percent less than budgeted. Value added tax (VAT) was 3.8 percent short and excise tax was down 10.2 percent. The government has not yet released data for the whole year.

"We shall proclaim an international tender and invite any local or foreign business to take part," deputy finance minister Irena Beqiraj told reporters.

"We would like to have a new technological platform to make the transmission in real time, not just of the tax receipt for retail sales, but also wholesale transactions," she added.

The winning bidder will enter a public-private partnership with the government, and will have to build a platform able to report any transaction in real time, track goods, and produce an electronic bill. The company will also need to build capacity at the tax office.

Albania hopes the platform will help collect VAT, ease the reporting of sales and purchases and boost revenue from profit and personal income tax.

It also wants the system to improve the risk analysis of the tax administration and fight corruption.

The private partner in the 10-year-partnership will be paid an unspecified fee if the revenue collected increases more than 11 percent over the previous year. It will be paid one tenth of its investment should it fail to meet that threshold.

Reports said a Hong Kong company had proposed this system to Albania but other reports identified the company as Albanian.