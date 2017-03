TIRANA, June 30 Albania's trade deficit grew 4.5 percent in May over the same period last year and 6.2 percent over the previous month of April, the Institute of Statistics said on Monday. Albanian Trade May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Exports 25,218 22,718 23,201 Imports 48,145 44,308 45,131 Balance -22,927 -21,590 -21,929 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leks. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams)