TIRANA, Dec 29 Albania's trade deficit grew 10.5 percent in November compared with November a year ago and shrank 12.5 percent from October, the Institute of Statistics said on Monday. Albania's trade with European Union countries accounted for 65.3 percent of total trade. Italy remained its main trading partner, making up 37.7 percent of its trade. Greece was second with 6.8 percent, followed by China with 6.4 percent and Turkey with 6 percent. Albanian Trade November 2014 October 2014 November 2013 Month-on-month 21,252 22,269 21,008 Year-on-year 47,635 52,423 44,879 Balance -26,383 -30,154 -23,870 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke (ALL). ($1 = 114.5900 leke) (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)