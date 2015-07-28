TIRANA, July 28 Albania had a trade deficit of 25 billion leke ($198.26 million)in June, down 6.9 percent from a year before but jumping 23.3 percent from May, the Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday. Trade with the countries of the European Union, which Albania wants to join, accounted for 67.6 percent of all trade, with Italy representing the lion's share, followed by Greece, Turkey and China. Albania Trade June 2015 MAY 2015 JUNE 2014 Exports 23,801 24,098 22,490 Imports 48,804 44,375 49,351 Balance -25,003 -20,277 -26,861 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke ($1 = 126.1000 leke). (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans)