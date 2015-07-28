TIRANA, July 28 Albania had a trade deficit of
25 billion leke ($198.26 million)in June, down 6.9 percent from
a year before but jumping 23.3 percent from May, the Institute
of Statistics said on Tuesday.
Trade with the countries of the European Union, which
Albania wants to join, accounted for 67.6 percent of all trade,
with Italy representing the lion's share, followed by Greece,
Turkey and China.
Albania Trade June 2015 MAY 2015 JUNE 2014
Exports 23,801 24,098 22,490
Imports 48,804 44,375 49,351
Balance -25,003 -20,277 -26,861
Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke ($1 = 126.1000
leke).
