BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group updates on termination of share subscription agreement
* Received a notice from Culturecom Holdings Limited to terminate share subscription agreement
TIRANA, April 24 Albania's trade deficit shrank 31.8 percent in March over the same period last year and rose 8.1 percent over February, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday. Albanian Trade March February March 2012 Imports 19,252 15,864 16,760 Exports 38,147 33,350 44,447 Balance -18,895 -17,486 -27,687 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leks (ALL). (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Deciced to issue maximum of 150,660 preference shares, implying increase in share capital of maximum 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($166,423)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.