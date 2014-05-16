TIRANA May 16 The World Bank said on Friday it
had approved a loan of $100 million to Albania to improve the
supervision of local banks and their safety nets and help reduce
bad loans.
The loan follows Albania's 3-year 330.9 million euro
($453.88 million) deal with the International Monetary Fund in
February to support the country's reform and financing needs.
"The loan aims to strengthen the financial sector regulatory
and supervisory regime and mitigate vulnerabilities of the bank
and non-bank sectors," the World Bank said in a statement.
The 16 lenders in Albania, mostly owned by parent banks from
the euro zone, have been well-capitalized but have been
reluctant to approve fresh credits because of bad loans that
amount to about a quarter of total lending.
"High financial euroization, strong financial links between
banks and government debt holdings, and the dominant presence of
subsidiaries of foreign banks increase the banking sector's
vulnerabilities to potential shocks."
It said the loan backed reforms aimed at improving the
banks' crisis-preparedness and speeding up the resolution of the
non-performing loans (NPL) issue.
"As a result of these measures, the ratio of NPLs is
expected to fall considerably by early-2015. Reducing NPLs will
safeguard financial stability and better enable banks to respond
to credit demand," the World Bank said.
Albania has already passed laws allowing banks to write off
overdue bad loans and to restructure loans based on good
practice and bad loan recovery for large borrowers.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
