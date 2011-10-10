TIRANA Oct 10 Albanian Mobile Communications, Albania's biggest mobile phone company, said on Monday it had won the country's second 3G licence for 15.1 million euros ($20.6 million) and planned to launch the service in major cities by the year-end.

"We have issued an authorisation (for a 3G licence) upon conclusion of the public tender which declared Albanian Mobile Communications (AMC) the winner with an offer of 15.1 million euros," Albania's AKEP communications watchdog said.

"AMC is now gradually activating the 3G service all over the country," said AMC, owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Greek operator OTE (OTEr.AT).

Chief executive Dimitris Blatsios said AMC had started work on bringing 3G to all major cities by the end of the year and would continue expanding in 2012.

Last November, Vodafone Albania, owned by British group Vodafone won the first licence after offering 31.4 million euros for a 15-year licence.

The country's four mobile phone companies had asked the government to issue four licences instead of one and at a cheaper price than the initial 12.5 million euros, saying it would avoid the creation of a monopoly.

AMC has more than 2 million subscribers while Vodafone Albania has 1.66 million clients. The four operators have 4.4 million subscribers, resulting in a penetration of 140 percent in the Balkan country. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Dan Lalor)