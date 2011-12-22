* Sees pre-tax charges of $5-$6 mln in Q4

* Move affects personnel in U.S. operations (follows alerts)

DEC 22 - Contract research company Albany Molecular Research Inc said it cut its workforce in the current quarter to reduce operating costs and scale back capacity.

The company, which provides contract research and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, expects one-time pre-tax charges of about $5-$6 million in the fourth quarter related to lease termination and employee severance costs.

The job cuts primarily affect employees based in the company's U.S. operations, Albany Molecular Research said in a statement.

The company, which will terminate a lease for one its U.S. facility, expects to save about $10-$11 million a year from the cost-cutting drive. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)