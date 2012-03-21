BAT reports slight increase in full-year sales volume
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
March 21 Albany Molecular Research Inc said it will close its Budapest, Hungary facility, effective March 30 and cut 100 jobs.
The company, which provides contract research and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, expects to complete the restructuring in the second quarter.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, Albany Molecular, which has posted net losses for the last six quarters, had 1,389 employees, according to a regulatory filing.
The company had also announced job cuts in December last year and had expected to save about $10 million to $11 million a year.
Albany Molecular shares, which have lost more than a third of their value in the last one year, closed at $2.71 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December 2016
LONDON, Feb 23 Barclays reported a surprise increase in its core capital ratio on Thursday, as the key measure of financial strength rose to 12.4 percent against analysts' expectations it would only climb to 11.8 percent.