Nov 20 Albany Molecular Research Inc :
* Amri announces pricing of $130 million cash convertible
senior notes
* Says also granted initial purchasers of notes option to
purchase up to an
additional $20.0 million principal amount of notes
* Says initial strike price of the cash convertible note hedge
transactions is
about $15.63 per share
* Also entered into warrant transactions with option
counterparties, with
initial strike price of about $18.94 per share
* Says expects to use portion of net proceeds to pay the cost
of the cash
convertible note hedge transactions
