ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish unit said on Thursday it had signed an agreement for a $450 million murabaha loan.

The loan will have a maturity of 1 year and will cost Libor/Euribor + 2 percent, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)