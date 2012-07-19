Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
ISTANBUL, July 19 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish subsidiary said on Thursday it had started the process of obtaining a $250 million one-year murabaha loan in dollars and euros.
The Islamic banking group said it mandated ABC Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank PJSC, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Berhad, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Noor Islamic Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Bank, according to a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.