DUBAI Feb 23 Bahraini Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $46 million, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The figure was unchanged from the $46-million profit the bank made in the same period in 2010.

Full-year profit was $212 million, up from the $193 million profit in 2010. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)