DUBAI Dec 11 The Turkish unit of
Bahrain's Albaraka Banking Group hopes to raise $200
million in an Islamic bond by the end of this week and is seeing
interest from Asian and Arab Gulf investors, the group's chief
executive said on Sunday.
"We're in the market for this sukuk and hope to raise $200
million by the end of this week," Adnan Yousif told Reuters.
"Pricing for the sukuk is very reasonable. It's in the 6
percent range," Yousif added.
Albaraka's Turkish unit Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi
had last month mandated Deutsche Bank,
Emirates NBD, Noor Islamic Bank and QInvest for the
sukuk.
Standard & Poor's last month assigned a BB rating to the
proposed sukuk issue from the unit.
Albaraka Banking Group said in September its Turkish unit
had closed a $350 million dual-currency syndicated murabaha
financing facility.
Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk in October sold a $350 million
sukuk at a profit rate of 5.875 percent.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, additional reporting by Shaheen
Pasha)