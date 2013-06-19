ISTANBUL, June 19 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish unit is working on the issue of a $200 million, 10-year subordinated sukuk, Al Baraka Turk general manager Fahrettin Yahsi told Reuters on Wednesday.

Yahsi said the sukuk would be issued when market conditions allowed and added that the bank would renew its $450 million murabaha syndication with a higher volume at the end of September. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)