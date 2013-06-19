Bomb attack on police bus wounds four Bahraini officers - ministry
DUBAI A bomb blast hit a bus carrying policemen in the island kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday, the interior ministry reported on its official Twitter account, wounding four officers.
ISTANBUL, June 19 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank's Turkish unit is working on the issue of a $200 million, 10-year subordinated sukuk, Al Baraka Turk general manager Fahrettin Yahsi told Reuters on Wednesday.
Yahsi said the sukuk would be issued when market conditions allowed and added that the bank would renew its $450 million murabaha syndication with a higher volume at the end of September. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
DUBAI A "terrorist blast" slightly injured a woman near the Bahraini capital on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account, in the latest in a series of explosions in the small Western-allied kingdom.
CAIRO A man and wife were slightly injured on Tuesday by a "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain, the Bahraini interior ministry said.