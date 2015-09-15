DUBAI, Sept 15 Turkish Islamic bank Albaraka
Turk has secured a $450 million dual-tranche murabaha
loan, the proceeds of which will be used to expand its financing
activities in the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank closed a $278-million portion and a 154.5 million-
euro ($174.7 million) tranche in the 367-days and 733-days
tenures paying profit margins of 1.1 and 1.25 percentage points
over the London interbank offered rate/Euro interbank offered
rate respectively.
Sixteen investors participated in providing the facility
from Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region, it
said. The deal was done as a murabaha, a cost-plus-profit
arrangement which is one of the most popular formats for
structuring Islamic loans.
"Due to the significant oversubscription, Albaraka Turk
decided to increase the facility size to $450 million and/or
equivalent in euros," the company said, adding it had originally
planned to borrow $400 million.
Bank ABC Islamic, Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Kuwait
International Bank and Standard Chartered were the arrangers for
the deal.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)