DUBAI Nov 23 Turkish Islamic bank Albaraka Turk has opened books for a dollar-denominated sukuk issue which would bolster its supplementary or Tier 2 capital, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

Initial price thoughts for the ten-year bond, which has a one-time call option in 2020, have been set in the area of 10.5 percent, the document showed.

Under a call option, the borrower can repay the bond either at a pre-agreed rate or at a rate determined at the time of the clause being exercised.

Last week, the lender had received indications of interest totalling over $250 million for an issue paying in the area of 10 percent.

Barwa Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Nomura, Noor Bank, Standard Chartered and QInvest are arranging the sukuk issue, which could price as early as Monday.

Albaraka Turk is a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)