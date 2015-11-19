DUBAI Nov 19 Turkish Islamic bank Albaraka Turk
has received initial pricing feedback in the 10
percent area for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue
which would bolster its supplementary or Tier 2 capital, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The lender has received indications of interest totalling
over $250 million, including those from joint lead managers, for
the ten-year non-call five sukuk, the sources said.
A potential deal is expected early next week subject to
market conditions, they said.
Albaraka Turk, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking
Group, has chosen Barwa Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, Nomura, Noor Bank, Standard Chartered and QInvest
to arrange the sukuk issue.
