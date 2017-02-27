SANTIAGO Feb 27 A lithium plant at Albemarle's
operations in northern Chile was operating partially on Monday
after the firm evacuated workers due to heavy weekend rains, the
company told Reuters.
At least three people were killed and some 19 missing
following the storms, which caused mudslides and water outages.
Copper mines in the top metals exporter said they were
unaffected but U.S. lithium firm Albemarle's subsidiary
Rockwood said it had suspended operations at the Salar de
Atacama plant during the weekend as a precaution.
"Today (Monday) the plant is functioning partially and a
general evaluation is being made," the company said.
The Salar de Atacama salt flat is a major global source of
lithium, a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used by
electric vehicles. Chile's SQM , which also
operates in the area, said its operations had so far been
unaffected.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Bill Trott)