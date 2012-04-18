(Corrects spelling of company name throughout)

NEW YORK, April 18 Chemical maker Albemarle Corp posted a small rise in first quarter earnings on Wednesday on strong sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.

For the quarter ended March 31 the company reported net income of $108 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $106.6 million, or $1.15, in the year-ago period.

Sales rose 2 percent to $711.7 million. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; editing by Carol Bishopric)