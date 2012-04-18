* Q1 EPS $1.20 vs Street forecast $1.16 a share

* Sales up 2 percent to $711.7 mln; misses Street (Adds earnings comparison)

NEW YORK, April 18 Chemical maker Albemarle Corp's first quarter earnings rose, and beat Wall Street's expectations, on strong sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.

Sales of specialty materials have become a niche industry for Albemarle and its peers, with customers increasingly willing to pay more for them.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company said net income rose to $108 million, or $1.20 per share, from $106.6 million, or $1.15 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $711.7 million. Analysts expected $730.4 million.

Sales of its catalysts rose 13 percent to $293.5 million from the same period last year.

Albemarle also said that sales in its fine chemistry unit, which supplies material for the pharmaceutical industry, increased 7 percent to $190 million.

Sales of polymer solutions fell 12 percent to $228.1 million.

(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; editing by Carol Bishopric)