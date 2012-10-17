Oct 17 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp posted a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to weak sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company posted net income of $99.3 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.28 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $661.2 million.