BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
Oct 17 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp posted a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to weak sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company posted net income of $99.3 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.28 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $661.2 million.
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* Summit Financial Group Inc announces 10pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: