Oct 2 Albemarle & Bond Holdings PLC :
* Update in relation to its financing
* Has been in talks with its largest shareholder to underwrite
an equity raise
of £35 million
* Has not been able to conclude these negotiations to the
satisfaction of the
board
* Signed terms of a deferral of the 30 September 2013 covenant
test until 30
October 2013
* In talks with banks on options to remedy potential covenant
breaches later in
current financial year
* Deferral agreement will also lead to the appointment of a
chief restructuring
officer
* Timetable for final results for its financial year ended 30
June 2013 will be