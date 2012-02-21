* H1 pretax profit up 12 percent

* Ups interim div 9 percent

* Pledge book up 7 percent as of Dec 31

* Says on track to open 25 new stores in full year

Feb 21 Pawnbroker Albemarle & Bond raised it interim dividend on the back of a higher first-half profit, as more hard-up Britons pawned or sold gold jewellery for cash.

Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

First-half profit before tax rose 12 percent to 12.1 million pounds ($19.20 million) and the company's pledge book was up 7 percent to 38.3 million pounds.

Albemarle & Bond, which also offers cheque cashing, small installment and payday loans, said it was on track to open 25 new stores in the full year.

The company, which now has 174 full-line stores and 40 pop-up gold buying stores, raised its interim dividend 9 percent to 3 pence a share.

"The overall trading environment has remained positive and we are therefore well positioned to capitalise further on the market opportunity," Chief Executive Barry Stevenson said in a statement.

Shares of Albemarle & Bond closed at 372 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 205 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6301 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)