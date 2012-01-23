BRIEF-Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal
* Has entered into a letter of engagement with eight capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters
* Q4 shr $1.11 vs est $1.09
* Q4 rev $707.4 mln vs $699.3 mln (Follows alerts)
Jan 23 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as higher pricing boosted sales of catalysts, its biggest business.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it expects the markets it serves to stabilize or accelerate in the second half of 2012.
Albemarle reported Oct-Dec net income of $99.4 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $85 million, or 92 cents a share in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose about 17 percent to $707.4 million.
Sales of catalysts, which are used by petroleum refiners, increased by a quarter to $289.5 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $699.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Albemarle shares closed at $60.09 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
